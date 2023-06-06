READING, Pa. - A fight appears to have led to an overnight shooting in Reading.

A 74-year-old man was shot shortly after midnight, around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, in the 200 block of Douglass Street, city police said.

His injuries are not life-threatening, police say.

It appears the man was in an altercation over money before shots rang out, police say.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public. Police did not say if any arrests have been made.