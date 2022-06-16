Hezekiah Gingerich

Hezekiah Gingerich 

BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - A man has been arrested in connection with a series of robberies in Brecknock Township.

Police say Hezekiah Gingerich robbed a Turkey Hill Markets store at gunpoint. He had robbed the same store in May, along with stores in Robeson Township, Lebanon County, and Lancaster County, according to township police.

Police said it found a vehicle that matched his location. Cumru Township police helped secure the scene and make the arrest.

A judge arraigned Gingerich Thursday.

Bail has been set at $200,000.

