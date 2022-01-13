TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said they've busted the man responsible for a string of car thefts in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
Cody Snyder stole four vehicles, three of which were left unlocked with their engines running, over the past few days, according to PSP investigators.
The string of thefts began Monday evening. Troopers with the Hamburg barracks said they responded at 6:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Chestnut Street in Shoemakersville, Berks County, for the report of a stolen Jeep Cherokee, which its owner had left running and unlocked.
At 11 o'clock that same night, troopers with the Schuylkill Haven barracks said they responded to the Big Lots store on Rausch Creek Road in Tremont Township, Schuylkill County, for the report of a stolen Hyundai Kona, which had been left running and unlocked on the parking lot. The troopers said they recovered the stolen Jeep Cherokee at the scene.
At 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers with the Schuylkill Haven station said they responded to the Burger King restaurant on Molleystown Road in Tremont Township, Schuylkill County, for the report of a stolen Jeep Compass. Police said they positively identified Snyder on surveillance video as he stole the victim's purse and keys before leaving the scene in the Jeep.
At 2 a.m. on Wednesday, troopers with the Hamburg barracks said they responded to the Love's truck stop on Mountain Road in Upper Bern Township, Berks County, for the report of a stolen Toyota RAV4, which was left running and unlocked in front of the store. While at the scene, troopers said they recovered the stolen Jeep Compass.
At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the state police said they received a tip that Snyder was in the area of the Westy Bar and Grill on West State Street in Tilden Township, outside Hamburg. Responding troopers said they searched the area and apprehended Snyder near West State Street, beneath the Route 61 overpass.
Snyder, 31, of Hamburg, was charged late Wednesday night with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of trespass by motor vehicle. He was committed to the Berks County Jail on $50,000 bail. Charges are pending in Schuylkill County.
PSP investigators said they found the stolen Kona in Porter Township, Schuylkill County, on Thursday. They did not say whether they located the stolen RAV4.
State police said the string of vehicle thefts should serve as a reminder to drivers to use caution when leaving their vehicles unlocked and unattended.