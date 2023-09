KINGSTON, Pa. - A Luzerne County man accused of murdering a Kutztown University graduate earlier this year is heading to trial.

Walter Zolner III, charged in murder of 22-year-old Ryan Padovani, waived his preliminary hearing Friday.

Padovani, a 2022 graduate of Kutztown University, died from multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

On May 5, his body was discovered by a roommate in an upstairs bedroom of their Kingston residence.

Investigators charged Zolner, who lived next door to the victim, with Padovani's murder.

His case will be moved to the Court of Common Pleas.