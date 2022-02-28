SHILLINGTON, Pa. -- A man accused of killing of his mother last month was held for court on multiple murder charges.
Police said Jakob Murray, 22, killed his mother at her home in the 200 block of North Brobst Street on Jan. 23.
Her body was discovered by her boyfriend who went to check on her after not receiving any texts back.
Police said Murray admitted to strangling his mother and cutting her throat when he believed she might still be alive.
He was arrested in Philadelphia where he told police he went to go get heroin.
Formal arraignment is scheduled for April 6.