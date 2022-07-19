WEAT READING, Pa. - Police say a man is facing charges of aggravated assault and harassment after pointing a firearm at a crowd of people inside a business on Chestnut Street in West Reading.
It happened on July 11 just after 2:45 a.m. inside a bar in the 200 block of Chestnut Street.
West Reading Police say an investigation revealed Luis Antonio Morales was asked by an employee to leave the bar and secure his firearm elsewhere. He was escorted out of the bar but stayed in the rear of the property.
Police say Morales approached a known victim, grabbed her and made a comment about her coming with him while lifting his shirt. Officials continued to say Morales then punched a male who was with the victim.
Witnesses told police Morales was able to get back inside the bar and approached another patron inside and punched him as well.
An employee told police they were able to separate Morales and male, this is when Morales is accused of pointing a firearm at a crowd of people and at another known victim.
Morales was removed from the business a second time. Police say they were able to detain Morales, who was found to be carrying a concealed firearm.
Morales is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
He was able to post $20,000 total bail through bondsman.