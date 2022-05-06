WEST READING, Pa. - West Reading Police say a man is charged with aggravated assault after pushing a 6-month pregnant woman and injuring an officer.
Police were called to the 400 block of S. 3rd Ave. on May 1, just after 9:00 p.m., for a physical domestic situation.
It was reported to police that a man pushed a pregnant woman to the ground.
WRPD Officers responded, and say they located the pregnant woman, who identified her attacker. The victim pointed to a male, identified as Karay Prinice Hudson, walking away from them with another female. Police say they attempted to stop Hudson, but he would not cooperate.
Police say they verbally informed Hudson that he was under investigative detention and attempted to detain him with handcuffs. Hudson resisted and began to pull away from the Officers, police say, causing a struggle between Hudson and the officers.
A report from police says that Hudson lifted one of the officers off the ground and threw him over his shoulder and into the street. The officer sustained a broken elbow from the incident.
The report continued to say the other officer attempted to take Hudson into custody and he continued to resist.
The officers say they were able to use less-lethal force to gain control of Hudson and handcuff him. A search found that he was in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Further investigation revealed that, during the initial domestic incident, Hudson and the victim entered into an argument. During the argument, Hudson is accused of pushing the pregnant woman to the ground.
The victim fell to her rear and caught her fall with her elbows, police report.
Hudson is accused of hitting the woman in the head several times with a closed fist.
Hudson is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a small amount of marijuana, harassment, disorderly conduct and noise-prohibited acts.