SPRING TWP., Pa. — A Reading man is accused of raping an unconscious person.

Spring Township police say Stephon McGee committed the sexual assault on April 15, 2022.

They say he met the victim at a restaurant and was dropped off at her apartment in the 1300 block of West Wyomissing Court that night. That's when police say the assault happened.

McGee was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with rape of an unconscious victim and sexual assault.

According to officials, McGee was released on $25,000 bail.