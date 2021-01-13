READING, Pa. - A Berks County man has been charged with rape and related offenses for the alleged sexual abuse of a boy over the past six years.
Detectives with District Attorney John Adams' office announced the arrest of Jackie E. Reifsnyder, who surrendered to authorities Wednesday morning.
Reifsnyder, 59, began abusing the boy six years ago, when he was approximately 10 years old, according to the detectives, who said they were told that the alleged acts occurred inside three different homes in Berks County.
In exchange for the boy's silence over the years, Reifsnyder provided him with gifts, the detectives said.
In addition to four counts of rape, Reifsnyder was charged with four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, indecent assault (two counts), endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and indecent exposure.