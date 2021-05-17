READING, Pa. - A Fire Department ambulance that was stolen Monday was later involved in a crash with a truck.
Reading Police say Reading Fire Department ambulance unit #4 was taken while first responders were inside of Kennedy Towers senior center responding to a call.
Police say 34-year-old Raymond Gonzalez stole the ambulance around 11:30 a.m. from the area of 4th and Spruce Streets.
An off-duty paramedic, who operates the ambulance that was stolen, was riding his motorcycle on Route 30 in Strausburg, Lancaster County, when he spotted it. Officials say he called local police and followed the ambulance until PSP arrived.
The Reading Police Department tells 69 News the ambulance was involved in a crash shortly after with a truck in Lancaster County.
Dispatchers say the crash happened near East Newport Road and Evergreen Street in the Intercourse area.
The ambulance was damaged during the crash. It was towed back to Reading. City maintenance will assess the damage. No one was injured because of the crash.
"Today's events move us due to the vulnerability to which even our first responders are exposed daily," said Mayor Morán. "I want to thank everyone that handled this situation without escalating the risk, protecting the lives of all parties and collaborating all without personal injuries. We can always recover from material losses."
Paramedics were able to call for a second ambulance once they realized unit #4 was stolen. Officials say the wait for the second ambulance did not impact the condition of patient.
Gonzalez was taken into police custody. Pennsylvania State Police is handling the investigation.