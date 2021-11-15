Jewrry Alvarez

READING, Pa. — A Reading man has been acquitted of all charges in a pair of drug overdose cases, including one overdose that claimed the life of a man in Lebanon County nearly two years ago.

Authorities had said that Jewrry Alvarez sold fentanyl and cocaine to a man on Penn Avenue in Sinking Spring in December 2019. They said the same man died a few hours later of a drug overdose at a home in Lebanon County.

After a two-week trial, the jury found Alvarez not guilty of all charges.

A co-defendant in one of the cases, Jesus Adolfo Tolentino, is due in court next month for a status hearing.

