READING, Pa. — A Reading man has been acquitted of all charges in a pair of drug overdose cases, including one overdose that claimed the life of a man in Lebanon County nearly two years ago.
Authorities had said that Jewrry Alvarez sold fentanyl and cocaine to a man on Penn Avenue in Sinking Spring in December 2019. They said the same man died a few hours later of a drug overdose at a home in Lebanon County.
After a two-week trial, the jury found Alvarez not guilty of all charges.
A co-defendant in one of the cases, Jesus Adolfo Tolentino, is due in court next month for a status hearing.