EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa.- A fast moving fire tore through two houses in Earl Township Tuesday after starting in a shed behind one of the homes along Route 73.

"We went from zero to sixty pretty quick," said Cody Whitfield, assistant fire chief of Earl Township Fire Company.

"My husband was in our pole barn and doing paperwork with the garage door open, when he saw the neighbor's shed going up in flames," said Sarah Shabrach, a neighbor. "It happened just unbelievably fast."

Shabrach's husband ran to the neighbor's house that was on fire and started pounding on the door.

"He knocked a couple times but there wasn't any answer," said Shabrach. "So he kicked in the front door and it appeared that they were napping in the front, but the smoke had already come in."

Whitfield says this happened before fire crews were on scene.

"They were inside sleeping at the time with a kid, so a neighbor actually awoke them to the fire, so I would think they saved their lives honestly," said Whitfield.

Once first responders were in place, they were able to get water on the fire within less than a minute. They faced a number of challenges because of the location and a lack of water in the area.

"The wind conditions were also a little challenging for us and the style and age of the homes," said Whitfield.

No serious injuries were reported but two of the homes are likely a total loss.

"The only thing I can say is have a plan because you can't imagine how fast that fire moves," said Shabrach. "There's no time to think."