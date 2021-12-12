EXETER TWP., Pa. - A man is in custody after a three-hour police standoff in EXeter Township on Sunday.
Police were called around 2 p.m. to a home in the area of Schoffers Road and Route 562.
They said a man called EMS and made threats against law enforcement. Those threats prompted a response from the emergency response team, police said.
It also prompted a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area until the incident was resolved around 5 p.m.
"We really appreciate everyone's cooperation sort of staying out of the incident, staying out of the area while we were dealing with a pretty volatile situation," said Sgt. Sean Fullerton, with Exeter Township police. "It was the best possible outcome, the suspect was taken into custody uninjured, without incident."
Police said the suspect is known to them and he's had run-ins with them before. He faces terroristic threat charges.