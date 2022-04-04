WINDSOR TWP., Pa – A man in Berks County has been taken into custody after he refused to surrender to police Monday.
Pennsylvania State Police said a trooper was patrolling in Windsor Township at 10:40 a.m. Monday when he attempted to make contact with Anthony John Piro Jr. in the 1100 block of Windsor Castle Road regarding an arrest warrant.
According to police, Piro then fled into his residence and refused to come out. State police from Hamburg surrounded the residence attempting to get Piro to exit the residence, police said.
Mike Foster lives across the street but was gone at the time. He says his neighbor texted him about what was happening.
"He said that a SWAT team had come down from behind his house," Foster said.
A female exited the home, but Piro still refused to come out, police said. That's when the state police special emergency response team arrived and were able to get Piro out of the residence.
He was taken into custody without injury, police said.
Foster said he's noticed police activity at the home in recent weeks.
"It's surprising, and this is a quiet little corner here," Foster said. "Never anything going on."
Piro was transported to Berks County booking for numerous warrants.
A window at the home was broken, and debris laid on the ground outside. A heavily armored vehicle could be seen nearby. In the front of the home, a door appeared to be broken.
First responders blocked off roads in the area for several hours into the afternoon. A trailer from the Berks County Emergency Services labeled spill response was on the scene.
Christopher Daubert lives nearby and said he went by one of the first responder staging areas.
"I wondered what possibly could be going on here, you know," he said. "And then I came up here and roads are all closed and police presence and everything."
All in an area he describes as quiet and peaceful.
"I was just very surprised," Daubert said.