READING, Pa. | The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division announced it is releasing more information relating to the Sexual Assault Investigation that occurred in the 1200 block of Hill Road, in the City of Reading, Berks County.
At approximately 8:30 am on March 16th, officers say they responded to the hospital for a report of a sexual assault that occurred in the 1200 block of Hill Road.
The 14-year-old victim reported to police that she was walking to the school and was abducted, taken to a different location, and sexually assaulted twice.
Over the last 6 days, the investigation reportedly led investigators to a suspect, Sean Samuels.
Samuels was arrested in Hamburg on the evening of Tuesday, March 22, without incident. Police say they were able to positively ID this person through a fingerprint match.
“I want to commend and thank the Investigations Division for dedicating their effort, time, and focus working around the clock since the incident happened to take the suspect out of the streets,” said Chief Tornielli. “The impeccable work of the officers assigned to this case should restore the calm to the community disturbed by this horrendous incident.”
“My sincerest gratitude to everyone at the Reading Police Department, especially the officers that led this investigation,” said Mayor Morán. “We now trust that the judicial system will ensure this man never hurt another innocent person in Reading nor any other place. I hope the diligent work of the Police Department showed any delinquent that we have the means to find you, capture you and process you.”
He is currently being held on our charges and a probation violation.
There is no current danger to the public relative to this individual, police said.