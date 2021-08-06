READING, Pa. — A Reading man is under arrest for allegedly dealing drugs from his home.
Detectives with the Berks County district attorney's drug task force converged on Juan Alicea-Burgos's home in the 200 block of Hudson Street.
Inside, they said they found a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, five gun magazines with assorted ammunition, 27 packages of suboxone, approximately 100 grams of marijuana, six packets of powder cocaine, a bulk quantity of powder cocaine, nine unknown pills, 288 packets of crack cocaine, a bulk quantity of bulk cocaine, 107 packets of heroin/fentanyl, and assorted packaging material and drug paraphernalia.
Alicea-Burgos, 44, was charged with various counts of drug possession.