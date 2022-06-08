Generic shooting - road rage - shots fired graphic

WEST READING, Pa. - A man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault after police say he attempted to follow and shoot another person after a verbal altercation. 

West Reading Police and Reading City Police responded to a call for a drive-by shooting near the Buttonwood Street bridge around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. 

Reading Police officers located the victim of the drive-by shooting, and say the victim identified the shooting suspect as Noah Martinez. 

Police say an investigation revealed that the victim and Martinez were involved in a verbal altercation ahead of the shooting at a business in the 500 block of Penn Avenue.

The victim told police that during the verbal altercation, Martinez lifted his shirt to show a handgun to the victim and threatened to kill him. The victim left the business in his vehicle and Martinez followed in his vehicle.

Officials report Martinez followed the victim's vehicle to the Buttonwood Street Bridge, pulled up next to the victim's vehicle, pulled out the handgun and fired one shot from his vehicle toward the victim.

The shot missed and the victim was able to get away, police report. 

Shillington Police and Cumru Twp. police were able to locate Martinez still operating the vehicle and stopped it.

Martinez was arrested and a search of the vehicle found a loaded handgun, ammunition, a holster and a spent shell casing from inside the vehicle.

He was charged and arraigned for aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.