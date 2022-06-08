WEST READING, Pa. - A man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault after police say he attempted to follow and shoot another person after a verbal altercation.
West Reading Police and Reading City Police responded to a call for a drive-by shooting near the Buttonwood Street bridge around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Reading Police officers located the victim of the drive-by shooting, and say the victim identified the shooting suspect as Noah Martinez.
Police say an investigation revealed that the victim and Martinez were involved in a verbal altercation ahead of the shooting at a business in the 500 block of Penn Avenue.
The victim told police that during the verbal altercation, Martinez lifted his shirt to show a handgun to the victim and threatened to kill him. The victim left the business in his vehicle and Martinez followed in his vehicle.
Officials report Martinez followed the victim's vehicle to the Buttonwood Street Bridge, pulled up next to the victim's vehicle, pulled out the handgun and fired one shot from his vehicle toward the victim.
The shot missed and the victim was able to get away, police report.
Shillington Police and Cumru Twp. police were able to locate Martinez still operating the vehicle and stopped it.
Martinez was arrested and a search of the vehicle found a loaded handgun, ammunition, a holster and a spent shell casing from inside the vehicle.
He was charged and arraigned for aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.