COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. - A man accused of stabbing a woman at a Berks County convenience store is in police custody.
Eastern Berks Regional Police say the stabbing happened Sunday just before 2:30 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store in the 1200 block of Montgomery Avenue in Colebrookedale Township.
The accused was identified as Tyler Patrick Loughran, 23.
Police say Loughran stabbed the victim in the torso. She was seated in her vehicle in the convenience store parking lot. She was flown to a hospital for treatment.
Police say the incident started as a domestic dispute between Loughran and the victim's 20-year-old daughter.
The daughter, Erica Anzulewicz was reported as a missing endangered person on Sunday until being found.
Eastern Berks Regional Police obtained an arrest warrant for Loughran on charges of aggravated and simple assault, possession of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person.