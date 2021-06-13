COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. -- One woman is safe, her mother is battling serious wounds in the hospital and a suspect is in custody, following a stabbing at a Berks County gas station early Sunday morning.
"We knew they were looking for somebody," said Steve Emrich, who lives nearby.
Emerich said he was sound asleep inside his Colebrookdale Township home when his dog started to bark.
"We were woken up around 2:45 by helicopters flying over top," said Emrich.
Emrich watched on as Eastern Berks Regional Police converged on the Circle K convenience store across the street on the 1200 block of Montgomery Avenue.
That is where Police allege Tyler Loughran began stabbing the mother of a woman whom he had been having a domestic dispute with.
"She had a wound to her torso and was holding that and was bleeding," said Chief Barry Leatherman of the Eastern Berks Regional Police.
Police said Loughran fled the scene with the victim's daughter, prompting them to issue a missing persons report.
"We were unsure as to what her status was and we believe she may have been in danger," said Chief Leatherman.
Chief Leatherman said that some quick phone calls from members of the community led officers to making an arrest.
"We appreciate people's assistance watching out and looking at the photos and being on the lookout for people," said Chief Leatherman.
According to investigators, the victim was flown to Reading Hospital, where she is currently being treated for her serious injuries.