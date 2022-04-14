READING, Pa. | A man wanted on felony charges in Berks County has been arrested.
The Berks County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division said in a release it arrested Ivan Perez, 19, of Reading, for the alleged assault of a pregnant woman, along with her 2-year-old son.
Police said they found Perez, who was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, outside his residence in the 1300 block of North 11th Street. Deputies attempted to make a vehicle stop, but Perez fled the area, hitting multiple parked cars. He exited his vehicle along with two other occupants and ran into a residence back on the 1300 block of North 11th.
Perez was taken into custody inside of the home, police said.
He was transported to the Berks County Central Booking Center where he was arraigned and given an $8,000 secured bail.
Perez is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, strangulation, terroristic threats and simple assault.