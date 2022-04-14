Ivan Perez

Ivan Perez, 19, of Reading

 Berks County Sheriff's Department

READING, Pa. | A man wanted on felony charges in Berks County has been arrested.

The Berks County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division said in a release it arrested Ivan Perez, 19, of Reading, for the alleged assault of a pregnant woman, along with her 2-year-old son.

Police said they found Perez, who was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, outside his residence in the 1300 block of North 11th Street. Deputies attempted to make a vehicle stop, but Perez fled the area, hitting multiple parked cars. He exited his vehicle along with two other occupants and ran into a residence back on the 1300 block of North 11th. 

Perez was taken into custody inside of the home, police said.

He was transported to the Berks County Central Booking Center where he was arraigned and given an $8,000 secured bail.

Perez is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, strangulation, terroristic threats and simple assault.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.