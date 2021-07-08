READING, Pa. | A man from Reading has been arrested by police who allege that he had been selling heroin and fentanyl in the area, resulting in at least one overdose death.
In February 2020, the Berks County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force initiated a drug investigation looking into Ramon Belen, 59, who police say is involved in drug trafficking of heroin and fentanyl in Reading.
As a result of the investigation, detectives say they obtained search warrants for Belen and his two residences in the 600 block of Bingaman Street.
Leading up to the initial investigation, on February 4, 2020, Berks County Drug Taskforce Detectives learned that officers from the Robeson Township Police were dispatched to a residence in Birdsboro, Pa. for a possible drug overdosed resulting in the death of a male (victim) in his 40’s.
As a result, a joint investigation into the death of the victim was conducted by the Berks County District Attorney Drug Task Force Detectives and Robeson Township Police, officials say.
On Monday, March 9, the Berks County Coroner’s office generated a final report for the death of the victim. The report stated that toxicology results from the blood drawn from the victim revealed, among other things, the presence of fentanyl and nor-fentanyl.
The official cause of death was a result of acute fentanyl and heroin toxicity, according to the coroner.
During the investigation, detectives say they learned that the victim had a history of drug use and purchased heroin and fentanyl on several occasions, allegedly from Belen, and the most recent purchase was made the night before his death.
Evidence found at the scene was collected and analyzed by members of the District Attorney’s Forensic Services Unit, officials stated.
Official investigations into Belen occurred on February 26, when detectives served search warrants and reportedly seized approximately 1,000 packets of heroin and fentanyl, nine firearms with a stock of ammunition, and over $170,000 believed to be proceeds from his drug trafficking, from Belen's home.
Belen was charged with possession with the intent to deliver heroin and fentanyl, and persons not to possess firearms. Later that day, Belen was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Nicholas Bentz.
Bail was set at $1 million, and Belen was committed to Berks County Jail, police report.
As a result of the overdose investigation, detectives filled the additional charges of drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.
The charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Carissa Johnson, according to county officials.
Ramon Belen is currently incarnated at the Berks County Jail, police say.