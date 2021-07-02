READING, Pa. | Central Berks Regional Police Department arrested a man, Elias Rodriguez, who allegedly has been packaging and distributing marijuana in the Mount Penn area.
In June of 2021, police initiated a drug trafficking investigation into suspicious packages being delivered to a home in the borough of Mount Penn via the United Parcel Service (UPS).
The parcels were being shipped from Los Angeles, California to an undisclosed address in Mount Penn, Pennsylvania, police say.
On Friday, June 25, 2021, one of the parcel packages was recovered by authorities. The parcel contained nineteen plastic bags of suspected marijuana, each bag weighing approximately one pound.
On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the suspect, Rodriguez, was observed at the same undisclosed location removing a second parcel from the front of that address. Rodriguez reportedly placed the parcel into the back seat of a black Mazda MZ6 and drove away.
Subsequently, the Berks County District Attorney Drug Task Force say they joined Central Berks Regional Police Department in the investigation.
On Thursday, July 1, 2021, at approximately 9:49 a.m., detectives observed the unoccupied Mazda MZ6 parked in the 1500 block of Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, Pennsylvania.
The detectives say they maintained surveillance of the vehicle, a short time later, the Rodriguez was said to have exited a residence in the 1500 block of Perkiomen Avenue and placed a large bag in the trunk of the black Mazda.
Rodriguez reportedly drove to the 500 block of Schuylkill Avenue and parked the vehicle, and exited the vehicle and removed a bag from the trunk.
A short time later, a second Mazda vehicle with a male driver arrived and parked. The male and Rodriguez were observed engaging in a suspected drug transaction, according to police.
Both males were stopped and detained, they say.
On Thursday, July 1, 2021, detectives obtained a search warrant for a black Mazda MZ6. The search warrant was issued by District Steven Chieffo.
Some of the items that were seized from the Mazda MZ6 included numerous packages of marijuana, two working cellular telephones, miscellaneous packaging material, cutting agents, digital scale, and related drug paraphernalia, $3,490.00 in U.S. currency believed to be proceeds from sales of controlled substances, and a loaded Glock.
Subsequently, Elias Rodriguez was placed under arrest and transported to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center for processing and preliminary arraignment.
He was arraigned and bail was set at $150,0000 by Magisterial District Judge Carissa Johnson. Rodriguez was transported to Berks County Jail in lieu of bail.
On Friday, July 1, 2021, detectives obtained a second search warrant for a Storage Locker located in Shillington, PA. The search warrant was issued by District Judge Steward Kennedy.
A few items that were seized from the storage unit was fifteen large packages of marijuana.
This investigation is ongoing. The total street value of all marijuana seized in the investigation is $190,000.00.
This investigation is a joint investigation between the Central Berks Regional Police Department, the Berks County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, and the Berks County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 Unit.