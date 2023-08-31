SPRING TWP., Pa. — A 45-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing more than $600 worth of merchandise from a Giant grocery store in Spring Township.

According to the Spring Township Police Department, Daniel Quinones placed "a handful of unpaid retail merchandise" into the trunk of his white Hyundai sedan and left the Giant parking lot on Van Reed Road. The total value of the merchandise Quinones stole was $603.95, police said.

Police soon located the vehicle and Quinones attempted to escape on foot, but he was taken into custody.

Quinones has been charged with retail theft, escape and receiving stolen property.