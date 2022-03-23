READING, Pa. — Reading police have arrested the suspect they had been seeking in last week's abduction and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.
Sean Samuels, 38, was apprehended Tuesday evening in Hamburg, according to the city police.
Investigators said the victim told them that she was walking to school in the 1200 block of Hill Road around 8:30 a.m. on March 16, when she was abducted, taken to a different location, and then twice sexually assaulted.
Police said they were able to identify Samuels through a fingerprint match. The results of DNA testing are still pending.
"I want to commend and thank the Investigations Division for dedicating their effort, time, and focus working around the clock since the incident happened to take the suspect out of the streets," said Chief Richard Tornielli. "The impeccable work of the officers assigned to this case should restore the calm to the community disturbed by this horrendous incident."
Samuels was committed to the Berks County Jail. A judge set his bail at $1 million.