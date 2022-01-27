WYOMISSING, Pa. - A burglary suspect is behind bars after a pursuit spanning through multiple townships in Berks County ended with gunshots.
The incident occurred Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m.
Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips said Thursday Korey Little, 45, of Lauredale was arrested after police said he allegedly robbed someone who was selling him sneakers.
Little and the seller initiated the sale online and agreed to meet in person at a location in Wyomissing. Little allegedly paid with counterfeit money, grabbed the sneakers and then drove off with several others in the back of his car, Phillips said.
The victim and several others chased Little up 222 North and ended the pursuit near Route 73, according to Phillips. The victim and the other occupants in the vehicle confronted Little who then allegedly fired shots into the victims car, Phillips said.
Phillips said a male in the back seat was struck in the leg, but is expected to be fine.
Little was arraigned at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
The shooting is being investigated by Northern Berks and Wyomissing police.
The robbery that proceeded is being investigated by Wyomissing PD.