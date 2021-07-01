READING, Pa. | The Berks County District Attorney's office released a statement on Thursday that announced the arrest of a man who allegedly exchanged pornographic content with a 10-year-old girl on TikTok.
On May 28, 2021, the father of a 10-year-old girl reported to the Berks County District Attorney’s Criminal Investigations Unit that he had reportedly discovered sexually explicit electronic communications between his child and the alleged suspect, Dennis Heckrote.
It was also discovered that these communications started when the victim was 8 years of age, and continued up to the age of 10, authorities say.
On June 1, 2021, Berks County detectives say they conducted a forensic interview with the 10-year-old victim. During the interview, the child disclosed that she was having electronic communications on TikTok and Discord with a subject, who she believed was a 10-year-old boy, said the DA's office.
She also disclosed that the subject asked her to exchange nude photographs, and she complied, officials say.
During the course of the investigation, the victim also disclosed that the suspect, Dennis Heckrote, admitted to her that he was actually the 10-year-old boy who she was communicating with.
Heckrote allegedly then instructed the child not to tell anyone about the communications.
A forensic examination of the victim’s phone revealed that Heckrote allegedly sent explicit, digital images to the victim.
Detectives also say they learned that these communication exchanges involved sexually explicit acts and conversations.
Heckrote allegedly also sent the 10-year-old a link to a pornographic video, and told her to watch it.
On June 30, 2021, Heckrote was taken into custody by members of the Berks County Sheriff’s Departments Fugitive Task Force. He is being charged with the several charges of unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse of children, the corruption of minors, and criminal use of communication facility, authorities say.
Heckrote was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge David L. YOCH and committed to Berks County Prison under $200,000 straight bail.
“Let this serve as a reminder to all parents and guardians of young children and teenagers. Be proactive! Make surprise checks to monitor messages on your child’s electronic devices and social media accounts,” commented District Attorney John T. Adams