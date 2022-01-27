WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man is behind bars after a pursuit spanning through multiple townships in Berks County ended with gunshots.
The incident occurred Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m.
Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips said Thursday Korey Little, 45, of Lauredale was arrested after police said he allegedly fired shots after a sneaker sale turned into a robbery.
The seller of the sneakers initiated the sale online with buyers and agreed to meet in person at a location in Wyomissing. The buyer allegedly paid with counterfeit money, grabbed the sneakers and then drove off with several others in the back of his car, Phillips said.
The seller got into the car, which Little was a passenger with several others, and chased the suspects up 222 North and ended the pursuit near Route 73, according to Phillips.
The seller and Little confronted the buyer. Little fired shots into the individuals car, Phillips said.
Phillips said a male in the back seat was struck in the leg, but is expected to be fine.
Little was arraigned at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
The shooting is being investigated by Northern Berks and Wyomissing police.
The robbery that proceeded is being investigated by Wyomissing PD.