WYOMISSING, Pa. - "We don't want to bring guns to something such as a theft of shoes, it's not worth it," Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips said.
A piece of good advice from Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips following a situation on Wednesday night that he says escalated quickly. He says it all started with a call about sneakers being stolen in a shopping center parking lot.
"The complainant advised that they were chasing the actors, they were in vehicles and that it was going throughout our borough and ended up on the highway and going toward Northern Berks' area in Maidencreek Township on 222," Phillips said.
Phillips says the shoe seller, Korey Little, called Wyomissing police and told them the buyer paid in counterfeit money, grabbed the sneakers and drove off. He says Little pursued the car, and ended up shooting one of the passengers in the back seat.
"Our agency started working with Northern Berks and we determined to investigate the shooting together because it began here but ended there... occurred there," Phillips said.
Police were able to connect the two events after West Reading police got a call that a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital. In the parking lot, police were able to identify the vehicle information Little had given them over the phone after the theft of the sneakers.
Police are still investigating the theft. They say Little came to the station after the shooting.
"He's got to face some pretty serious criminal charges against him," Phillips said.