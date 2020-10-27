Eduardo Perez graphic

READING, Pa. - A Reading man is in custody in connection with a shootout in which five people, including three children, found themselves caught in the crossfire.

Eduardo Perez Jr. was committed to the Berks County Jail on charges that include aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. A judge set his bail at $500,000.

The shooting happened on the night of Oct. 5 in the 1200 block of Church Street. At least two people were firing shots at each other from opposite sides of the street when a car with two women and three children drove through the area, according to the city police.

The car was hit multiple times by gunfire, and one of the women inside was injured.

No other arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Alert Berks County.

