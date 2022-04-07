READING, Pa. -- Police have arrested a man in New York in connection to a shooting that happened in Berks County last month.
The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division said in a release Arthur Blackwell (Onephree), 52, was arrested in Buffalo, N.Y. by U.S. Marshals on Thursday.
Police said Blackwell is a suspect in a shooting that happened in Reading on March 10 in the 1000 block of North Fifth Street.
He is currently being held in a New York State prison awaiting arraignment.
Blackwell has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary and related charges.
The Reading Police Department is requesting that anyone with information please contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116.
Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877)-373-9913.