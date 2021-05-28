READING, Pa. | Reading Police released new information on Friday regarding a violent homicide that took place on the 600 block of Pine Street.
Officers told 69 News they responded to South 7th Street & Pine Street for a shooting with a victim down in the street, at approximately 7:40 p.m., on May 17.
Officers located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, once they got to the scene. The male, Ricardo Céspedes, 37, was found dead according to police statements.
A man identified as Jason Cepeda later came forward at Reading City Hall, police say, where he reported he was involved in the incident.
During the course of the investigation, police say it was determined that the victim was in the 600 block of Pine Street with a large tree branch. Cepeda was driving his vehicle through the block, when the victim allegedly threw the branch at the vehicle.
Cepeda then allegedly got out of his vehicle to confront the victim, and said the victim approached him in an aggressive manner. Cepeda told police he believed the victim had a weapon.
Cepeda reported that he fired his gun at the victim, then drove to City Hall. He was charged with third-degree murder, manslaughter, and related charges, officials stated. He is still awaiting arraignment.