READING, Pa. | Police in Reading have arrested a man in connection with a weekend shooting.
Officials stated 23-year-old Jamie Acevedo shot a man at an apartment in the 100 block of North Fifth Street on Saturday evening, and was taken into custody Tuesday.
Officers say they responded to the 500 block of Walnut Street for the report of a shooting at about 5:50 p.m. They located a male with a single gunshot wound to the chest, who was later found to be Glander Price, 31, and another male with a minor head wound found to be Johnny LeBreault, 23.
Price was transported to the Reading Hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening injury, police say.
During the course of the investigation, police stated that a male suspect identified as Jamie Acevedo, 23, had gone to an apartment in the 100 block of North 5th Street where Price and LeBreault were. While inside the apartment, Acevedo struck LeBreault in the head with a firearm and shot Price.
The police reported that Acevedo was charged with Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Possessing Instrument of a Crime, and related offenses.
Anyone with additional information relative to this incident is asked to contact the Reading Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-655-6246.