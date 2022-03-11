MOUNT PENN, Pa. -- A Berks County man is facing drug charges after police say he was dealing drugs from his home.
Berks County Detectives said they arrested Matthew McClain, 24, of Mount Penn Friday after a nearly two month long investigation, revealed McClain had allegedly been dealing methamphetamine from his residence.
Berks District Attorney officials said in a release Friday detectives began an investigation in late January after receiving information McClain was selling meth from his home. On Wednesday, investigators obtained a search warrant for his home in the 2400 block of Woodvale Avenue.
The Berks County Emergency Respond Team served the search warrant Friday morning just after 6 a.m. Officials say McClain was arrested inside without incident.
As a result of the warrant, detectives seized approximately 170 grams of suspected meth, several loaded guns, more than $12,000 believed to be from drug sales, 2 lbs. of marijuana, a stock pile of ammunition and drug paraphernalia.
McClain was taken to the Berks County Sheriff's Department Central Processing Center where he is awaiting arraignment.
He was charged with multiple drug charges, possession of firearm with altered manufacturer's number and person not to possess firearms.