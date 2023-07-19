READING, Pa. - A man arrested for disrupting a Reading Pride flag raising is suing several city officials, claiming his constitutional rights were violated.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, plaintiff Damon Atkins claimed that when police placed in him in handcuffs during a June 3 Pride event at Reading City Hall, they acted in retaliation against his religious viewpoints and were guilty of violating his First and Fourth Amendment rights.

Charges dropped for man arrested for disorderly conduct at Reading Pride flag-raising After reviewing videos of the incident, the Berks County District Attorney's Office said charges of disorderly conduct against Damon Atkins have been withdrawn.

"I come to the event because the Bible says going to all the world and preach the gospel to every creature. No one is exempt," Atkins said following the incident.

Police at the time said Atkins was taken into custody because he was being disruptive and disorderly, not because of what he was saying.

The lawsuit names the two officers present that day as well as the mayor, police chief and the City of Reading as defendants.

The Berks County District Attorney's Office reviewed videos of the incident, including body-worn cameras, and charges were withdrawn due to prosecutors not believing a criminal case of disorderly conduct against Atkins could be proven.

The suit seeks unspecified damages as well as court costs and fees.

The City of Reading has not returned a request for comment on the lawsuit.