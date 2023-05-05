BARTO, Pa. - A Barto homeowner was awoken by a loud crashing sound Thursday when a male broke into his home on the 100 block of Hillcrest Rd.

The homeowner, Brian Witman, found the unknown male standing in his kitchen and confronted him.

The unknown male, later identified as Jason Cimino, 49, claimed to be looking for his children.

According to a police report, Cimino went upstairs for a short time and returned back downstairs saying "There they go. They are running back there in the woods."

The male then ran out of the house and into the woods.

When police arrived at the scene they found Cimino's vehicle in Witman's driveway with the keys in the ignition.

Cimino was taken into custody and charged with burglary, criminal trespass and other charges.