PERRY TWP., Pa. — A man was injured while filling a propane cylinder near Shoemakersville on Wednesday.

Fire officials said they were dispatched shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a reported hazmat at 1510 Main St. in Perry Township. Online records show that address to be the Logistics Center at Valley West.

They said they arrived on the scene to find that the man was in the process of filling a propane cylinder, but the cylinder wasn't properly attached to the larger tank.

When the man attempted to adjust the fitting, a flash occurred and he was burned on his upper extremities, officials said.

The victim was transported to the burn center at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown.

Officials said they found no fire or additional propane leaks when they arrived.