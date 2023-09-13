BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a routine traffic stop lead to the discovery of hundreds of pounds of marijuana.

It happened September 9 on Lancaster Pike in Brecknock Township, Berks County.

Authorities say a trooper patrolling the area observed a white Porsche Cayenne with New York plates and what appeared to be heavily tinted windows.

Upon closer inspection, the trooper realized it wasn't window tint, but black garbage bags that were piled so high inside the car that the driver's view was obstructed.

The vehicle was pulled over for repeatedly crossing the fog line and the driver, 33-year-old Hassan Dager of Astoria, Ny, was questioned about the strong odor of marijuana the trooper allegedly smelled coming from the vehicle.

Dager allegedly told police he was transporting hemp from a farm in Oregon and that what was contained in the 12 garbage bags, 246 pounds in total, was not illegal.

State Police say a lab test showed the THC content of the material was much higher than the 0.3% threshold allowed by law to be considered hemp.

Dager is in Berks County Jail unable to post $100,000 bail.