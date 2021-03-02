Jason Vander Duim

BERN TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges after a camera was found in a woman's bathroom at a car dealership in Berks County.

Auto mechanic Jason Vander Duim, 37, of Phoenixville, Chester County, admitted to putting a camera in a bathroom at Volkswagen Reading in Bern Township, the police said.

Vander Duim threw the camera away after two victims caught on to what was happening, according to court documents.

Police said he told them he had used the camera multiple times, connecting it to his cell phone via a home surveillance app.

Vander Duim is now facing invasion of privacy charges. He was freed on $25,000 bail.

