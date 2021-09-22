TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A man accused of attempting to hit a family in Berks County with his car after they "stole" his parking space is facing a long list of criminal charges.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehended Thomas Hablett at his home in Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County, on Wednesday, according to the Tilden Township police.
Hablett, 53, had been wanted since last Monday, Sept. 13, when the police obtained a warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief.
According to investigators, Hablett became disgruntled over a parking space he felt was taken from him by the driver of another car on the lot of the Walmart in Tilden Township on Sept. 1.
Hablett circled the lot and waited for the driver, his girlfriend, and their 3-year-old child to get out of their car, according to the police, who said that he then drove to the far end of the travel lane in front of the store, turned around, and then drove at a high rate of speed in an attempt to strike the family as they walked across the lane.
The man, who was holding his child at the time, had to step back to avoid being struck by Hablett's car, the police said.
Hablett then stopped, opened his door, and berated the family for taking his space, the police said. Then, after the family went inside the store, they said Hablett parked his car, vandalized the victim's vehicle, and left the scene.
In addition to the criminal charges, Hablett was cited for various traffic offenses, including reckless driving and careless driving, the police said. He was arraigned Wednesday by a magisterial district judge in Hamburg and freed on $25,000 unsecured bail.