READING, Pa. – A man charged in the murder of a cab driver after police said he led them to the missing body was ordered to face the charges in Berks County Court after a preliminary hearing Friday.
Johnny Palaguachi, of Reading, faces possible trial on charges of criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and unlawful taking in the death of Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu, who police said went missing in the early morning hours of Aug. 8, while driving his cab.
In May, police said Palaguachi led them to De La Rosa-Abreu’s remains in the area of Old Church Road near Blue Marsh in North Heidelberg Township.
Police say Palaguachi was De La Rosa-Abreu's fare at the time of his disappearance and murder.
The victim's car, which he used as a taxi, was located with blood on it in Middle Creek wildlife area in Lancaster County in November.
Police said Palaguachi was a suspect early in the investigation and made incriminating statements, but they didn't have sufficient evidence to charge him until he contacted Reading police and told them that he killed someone.
He’s jailed without bail.