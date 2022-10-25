WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Berks say charges were filed against a man involved in a shooting in the parking lot of a Wawa.

It happened Oct. 2 around 1:20 a.m. at the Wawa on Museum Road in Wyomissing.

Police released Tuesday the arrest of Jon Ware, 23 in connection with the shooting. A release from police says, after exchanging words, two subjects began shooting at each other.

Ware is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

One person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.