BETHEL TWP., Pa. - The driver of a car involved in a high-speed crash that killed his passenger in Berks County over the summer is now facing criminal charges.
The Bethel Township police on Monday announced their arrest of Delson Westley Mitchell on charges that include felony homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and five misdemeanor counts of DUI.
Mitchell, 21, was driving south on Route 501 at a high rate of speed on the night of July 21, 2020, when he lost control of his car around a curve, according to the police, who said that the car ended up on its roof in a cornfield.
The front-seat passenger, Ethan Green, 40, of Womelsdorf, died at the scene; Mitchell was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Mitchell is now free on $100,000 bail.