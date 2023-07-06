READING, Pa. - A man is under arrest and charged in the death of a two-year-old Reading boy.

25-year-old Charles Acosta of Philadelphia is charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault and related offenses.

Authorities say on May 5 of this year, the child arrived at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township with life-threatening injuries.

The boy was later flown to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Dauphin County for more advanced critical care. He was pronounced dead later that evening.

An autopsy revealed the victim suffered severe internal injuries as well as head trauma. The cause of death was determined to be multiple traumatic injuries and the preliminary manner of death was ruled homicide.

A criminal investigation conducted by Berks County Detectives uncovered that prior to the victim displaying signs of medical distress, he was under the sole care and supervision of Acosta.

During the late evening hours of May 4, the suspect called the boy's mother concerned about the child's medical condition. She then returned home to a residence in the 600 block of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading and transported the boy to the emergency room.

Investigators allege the injuries were not caused by accident and that Acosta was the only person capable of causing them at the time the victim was in his care.

On Thursday, the suspect was taken into custody in Philadelphia by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Berks County Detectives and Philadelphia Police.

Acosta was returned to Berks County to face arraignment.