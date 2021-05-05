READING, Pa. - A man fatally stabbed his wife during a domestic dispute in northwest Reading, police say.
Patricia Torres, 44, died after being stabbed several times by her husband, 51-year-old Jose Torres, authorities say.
Police responding to the home on Wayne Street around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday found Patricia Torres dead, and Jose Torres inside with injuries sustained before officers arrived, police said.
Jose Torres was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He is facing first- and third-degree murder charges and related offenses.
A woman who lives across the street fondly remembers her neighbor of several years.
"It's a shock to hear that. She always watched out for me, she always saw me, said hi and all that, asked me how I was doing," said Tina Acker.
The police say this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.