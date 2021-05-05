Police scene Wayne Street Reading
Chad Blimline | 69 News

READING, Pa. - A man fatally stabbed his wife during a domestic dispute in northwest Reading, police say.

Patricia Torres, 44, died after being stabbed several times by her husband, 51-year-old Jose Torres, authorities say.

Police responding to the home on Wayne Street around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday found Patricia Torres dead, and Jose Torres inside with injuries sustained before officers arrived, police said.

Jose Torres was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He is facing first- and third-degree murder charges and related offenses.

A woman who lives across the street fondly remembers her neighbor of several years.

"It's a shock to hear that. She always watched out for me, she always saw me, said hi and all that, asked me how I was doing," said Tina Acker.

The police say this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.