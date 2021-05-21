READING, Pa. | A Berks County man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl has been taken into custody.
Elder Jacobo-Portal, 20, is facing charges of rape, 2 counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors, according to a news release from the Berks County district attorney's office on Friday.
The investigation started on January 26 after the Reading Police Department contacted the county detective’s office about a rape and sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.
Investigators collected evidence and interviewed the victim, who said there were two separate assaults over two days in January at a home in Reading, authorities said.
In April, lab reports showed DNA collected from the victim matched that of the defendant, Jacobo-Portal.
Charges were filed and an arrest warrant was issued for Jacobo-Portal on Wednesday, and he was arrested Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
The defendant was taken into custody, and transported to the Central Processing Center where he was released into the custody of the Berks County Sheriff’s Department, officials said.
The judge set bail at $100,000 and Jacobo-Portal was committed to Berks County Jail, pending his preliminary hearing, officials said.