READING, Pa. - Police say a man wanted for robbing a Reading gas station is under arrest.

On January 23, Reading Police received a call for an armed robbery that occurred at a Turkey Hill located in the 500 block of Spring Street.

Investigators say 32-year-old Lance Checchia entered the Turkey Hill with his hand in his pocket and pointed it at employees as though he had a firearm.

He allegedly demanded money and reached over the counter, removing $139 from the register. Police say he then fled the location.

Authorities have not said if Checchia actually had a gun.

He was arrested and is facing robbery and theft charges.

Checchia is in Berks County Jail unable to post $10,000 bail.