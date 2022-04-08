READING, Pa. | A man is behind bars for the alleged sexual assault of a teen boy.
Berks County Detectives said Luis Torres-Gonzalez, 30, of Reading surrendered Friday to charges related to the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy.
Detectives said they received the report Jan. 16 from the Reading Police Department. The victim said during a forensic interview he was allegedly sexually assaulted by Torres-Gonzalez in Jan. 2022 and raped when he was younger.
Torres-Gonzalez admitted during an interview with detectives to sexually assaulting the victim on multiple occasions between the ages of 10-14. He also admitted to raping the victim when he was 9-years-old.
He is charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors.
Torres-Gonzalez is currently awaiting arraignment.