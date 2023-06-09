READING, Pa. - It was an emotional day for family members of Troy Rickenbach, as they sat in court for a preliminary hearing for the man who is accused of killing their loved one while he was working security last August.

Troy Rickenbach and another security guard were working at Pinnacle Transport doing security the night they were both shot; Rickenbach was fatally wounded.

Last month, police arrested David Hartsook of York.

At the preliminary hearing, the second security guard testified for the prosecution, giving some difficult details including the moments after they were shot.

The second witness, Arthur Johnson, who lived with Hartsook at the time and was with Hartsook the night of the murder, told the court he and Hartsook had gone to the Morgantown area in search of catalytic converters.

He talked about the van and gun David had that matched those in connection with the crime and testified to hearing 3-4 gunshots that night, saying Hartsook wouldn't speak to him about what happened.

A Springsbury Twp. police officer talked about receiving a message from Hartsook's wife wanting police to take possession of a gun in their home and to how the 32 caliber Colt semi-automatic pistol and dark colored Chrysler van matched the ones connected to the crime.

A state trooper also testified, discussing casings found at the scene and a bullet extracted during the victim's autopsy matching the gun found in Hartsook's home.

The defense argued there was no DNA evidence linking their client to the killing and claims Johnson was the only person who could definitively put him at the scene of the crime.

Rickenbach's family members were upset with apparent the lack of remorse displayed by Hartsook.

Hartsook was held for court on all charges. He has a formal arraignment scheduled for July 6.