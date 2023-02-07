WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police are releasing new information about a shots-fired incident that happened in Wyomissing Monday morning.

Police say an argument between two individuals quickly turned into a fight near Plaza Azteca in the 900 block of Woodland Road. The initial call was for a report of shots fired and came in around 10:20 a.m.

Investigators confirmed that during the fight, Gerald Galloway pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the ground before proceeding to beat the other individual with the gun.

Police were able to obtain Galloway's vehicle registration information through video surveillance footage and police took him into custody during a traffic stop a short time later.

Galloway is currently in Berks County Jail unable to post $75,000 bail. He's charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.