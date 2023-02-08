READING, Pa. - "You can always have an injury that people survive from and years later, pass away," said Capt. Christian Rothermel with the Criminal Investigations division of the Reading Police Department.

In this case, it was months.

On September 10, 2022, Reading police responded to reports of a fight in the 700 block of Penn Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found an unconscious man and Miles Fullard, who at that time was arrested on aggravated assault charges.

"According to witnesses, he hit and kicked him so hard that he knocked him unconscious and he never woke up," said Rothermel.

Fullard claimed self-defense. He said the victim tried to enter his van.

"Video was obtained from the DoubleTree and from some other locations on Penn Street, which clearly indicated that Mr. Fullard's description of this incident to the police was not in any manner the truth," said district attorney John Adams.

The victim, 63-year-old George Jackson, had been at Reading Hospital for months. Authorities say he died on February 1, 2023.

They say when Fullard showed up for a court appearance this week, he was taken into custody and charged with both first and third-degree murder.

"We did not tell him, we did not tell his attorney," said Adams. "Frankly, we kept this confidential to make certain that he could be taken into custody without any problems."

Police say no matter the circumstances, there was no need for Jackson to lose his life.

"There's an obvious point at which you stop doing that to someone and this guy just went above and beyond that," said Rothermel.

Fullard is being held without bail

.